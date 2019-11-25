Doobie Brothers To Perform At Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Doobie Brothers will make an appearance at the 2020 Minnesota State Fair as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

Organizers announced Monday that the rock group is the first show in the fair’s Grandstand Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee will be joined by a guest, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

All seating is reserved, with prices ranging from $54.25 to $69.25