Driver Flees Police On Frozen Lake, Arrested For DWI



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is under arrest after leading police on a chase over a frozen lake, that was captured on video.

The incident was captured on cell phone video. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says they got a tip that a drunk man was on Green Lake, with his kids in the SUV. When a deputy went to talk to him, the man took off across the lake.

The sheriff’s office says he stopped after driving off the lake, but refused to get out of the SUV. He was arrsted for DWI and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Published at Fri, 10 Feb 2017 02:47:25 +0000