gettyimages-631581188.jpg
Home
Ducks Goalie Gibson Leaves Game Vs. Wild With Injury

Ducks Goalie Gibson Leaves Game Vs. Wild With Injury

Wild

Ducks Goalie Gibson Leaves Game Vs. Wild With Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anaheim goaltender John Gibson has left Saturday’s game against Minnesota with an apparent upper-body injury.

A short-angle shot from Mikko Koivu appeared to hit Gibson in the upper chest with 5:39 to play in the first period. The goaltender immediately went down on one knee and was quickly attended to by a trainer. Gibson gingerly skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room.

Gibson is 7-1-1 with two shutouts in his past nine starts. He was replaced by Jonathan Bernier.

Gibson stopped four of five shots he faced while making his fourth straight start.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Sun, 22 Jan 2017 03:16:44 +0000

Related Posts