Duluth Police Make Biggest Fentanyl Bust Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges are expected in the largest single seizure of fentanyl in Minnesota so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Two men were arrested in Duluth during an undercover operation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Thursday night.

During the operation, agents seized 80 grams of pure fentanyl powder, which is 100 times stronger than morphine.

According to a statement from BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, the drugs seized during the operation are enough to kill 26,000 people.

The men are expected to be charged in St. Louis County District Court in the coming days.