Durham / Raleigh (Triangle) Real Estate Broker, Jonathan Taylor Smith…

Blue Chariot Realty, LLC is a Licensed Real Estate Firm located in Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina – providing services of a Triangle Real Estate Agent to Buyers, Sellers and Investors in Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill and the nearby Cities and Towns of the Triangle, NC.

Blue Chariot Realty has now joined eXp Realty as result of Owner & Broker-In-Charge (BIC), Jonathan Taylor Smith moving his North Carolina Broker’s License affiliation over to eXp Realty.

Blue Chariot Realty was started in 2018 by Jonathan Taylor (“J.T.”) Smith. J.T. established the Blue Chariot Brand originally back in 2015, getting his North Carolina Real Estate Broker’s License later that same year.

Blue Chariot, LLC was initially founded in 2015 to engage in the business of Residential Re-Development, buying distressed houses to rehab for re-sale – to “Flip”. J.T. felt that the education and access gained from becoming a Licensed Real Estate Agent / Broker and Realtor, would strengthen his results as a Real Estate Investor. But he reveals that a strange thing happened on his way to becoming the next popular “Flipper” on HGTV… After each rehab, J.T. kept the houses as Rental Properties, becoming a Landlord instead. And at the same time, he began to perform as a Realtor for both his own property acquisitions, and for Clients, including other Investors.

As J.T. gained experience evaluating and rehabbing houses throughout the Triangle into Rentals and being a Landlord, he also became a knowledgeable Raleigh / Durham Real Estate Agent. Skills of being able to evaluate renovations and knowing what the value of a rehabbed home is likely to be were invaluable to other Investors seeking a Triangle Realtor to work with. And those seeking to buy or sell a house that might need a little work really appreciate working with a Raleigh / Durham Realtor who knows how to price repairs and negotiate the deal accordingly – and who has the local professional team in place to then handle the work.

This all lead J.T. to put more of his Investor / Landlord expertise into being a Durham / Raleigh Realtor, so he started Blue Chariot Realty in 2018 and got the firm licensed to make this his primary business. The only difference is that he takes the commissions earned from being a Durham / Raleigh Real Estate Agent and puts them back into buying more distressed houses to rehab into still more Rentals… Something J.T. also directs others in how to do on his Landlord Podcast (by Blue Chariot Media) – the full title of which is “Husband, Father, Entrepreneur, Realtor… and Landlord!”

Now with Blue Chariot Realty and Jonathan Taylor Smith joining eXp Realty, this puts the final pieces in place for J.T. to expand as a Real Estate Agent / Broker and Realtor in the Triangle and grow Blue Chariot Realty by bringing others onto his team. This sets the stage for Blue Chariot Realty to do great things in the remaining months of 2019 and to have explosive growth in 2020 and beyond.

The Blue Chariot Website at: https://www.bluechariot.com – is fully integrated into Triangle MLS, so you can start (and end) your home search here. And if you have a home to sell in the Triangle, Jonathan Taylor Smith and Blue Chariot Realty will either buy it themselves – or help you sell it!

About Blue Chariot:

Blue Chariot, LLC (dba Blue Chariot Homes) is the original Blue Chariot Brand Company of what has become an association of privately held companies related to the businesses of: Real Estate Investing / Residential Re-Development; Rental Property Management & Realty Agency – each owned by Jonathan Taylor (“J.T.”) Smith. Blue Chariot Brand Companies additionally consists of: Blue Chariot Properties, LLC; Blue Chariot Management, LLC; Blue Chariot Realty, LLC (Brokered by eXp Realty); the [… and Landlord!] Podcast by Blue Chariot Media; and other Companies and Partnerships – all established beginning in 2015 by J.T. Smith.

Jonathan Taylor Smith (Blue Chariot Realty, LLC) is an independent contractor of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, LLC, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc. or any related subsidiary.

About eXp Realty:

eXp Realty, LLC – The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing Real Estate Brokerage Firms in North America with more than 22,000 Agents across five Canadian Provinces, 50 U.S. States and the District of Columbia. The company recently announced expansion into the U.K. and Australia.