Eagan Coach A Finalist For Junior NBA Coach Of The Year



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A youth basketball coach in the southeast Twin Cities metro is one of three finalists for the first Junior NBA Coach of the Year Award.

Carrie Berran of Eagan was named one of the three finalists by the NBA on Thursday. She was selected as a nominee by the Timberwolves. The award is given to a youth basketball coach who makes a positive impact on kids by demonstrating integrity, character and leadership.

Berran is the basketball president of the Eagan Athletic Association and coaches the seventh grade girls basketball team. For being a finalist, she’ll receive funding, equipment and apparel to support the Eagan Athletic Association. She’ll also receive free Positive Coaching Alliance training and a trip to New York to attend the NBA Awards Show on June 26, where the winner will be announced.

Berran is a former Division I player and has been a youth basketball coach and administrator in Eagan for the past decade. She manages all in-house and traveling programs for more than 1,000 athletes.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 08 Jun 2017 14:49:55 +0000