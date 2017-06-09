Eagan Police Investigate Death Of Toddler



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Oakridge Circle just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the child unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at United Hospital in St. Paul.

The name of the child has not been released, and there are no details about a possible arrest in the investigation.

Published at Fri, 09 Jun 2017 00:42:14 +0000