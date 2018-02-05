Early Odds Give Vikings 5th-Best Chance To Win Super Bowl LIII



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings fell just short of a hometown Super Bowl appearance this year, but Vegas is giving them pretty good odds to make it next year in Atlanta.

Oddsshark.com gives the Vikings 12/1 odds to win Super Bowl LIII. Those are the fifth-best odds in the league.

The best odds belong to the New England Patriots, who appeared in their eighth Super Bowl in twice as many years Sunday night. Despite their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Oddsshark gives them 5/1 odds to take home the Lombardi.

Those Eagles, by the way, are given the second-best odds – 7/1.

In a move that will surely rile Vikings fans, Oddsshark gives the Green Bay Packers – who will get Aaron Rodgers back from injury – 8/1 odds, two spots higher than the Vikings.

Coming in fourth – just above the Vikings – are the Pittsburgh Steelers with 10/1 odds.

The team with the worst odds? This may shock you, but it’s the Cleveland Browns, who finished the 2017 season without winning a single game. They’re only the second team in history to go 0-16.

The Vikings came within one game of the big game this year. It will be tough to get back to even that point, but Vegas seems to like the Vikings’ chances.

