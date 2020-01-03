Home
East Grand Forks’ Power Restored After Substation Explosion

East Grand Forks’ Power Restored After Substation Explosion

News

East Grand Forks’ Power Restored After Substation Explosion

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — An outage that left half the city of East Grand Forks without power for a couple of hours when a substation exploded has been fixed.

The outage began at about 9 p.m. Thursday and ended around 11:30 p.m., but not before disrupting a high school hockey game when the lights went out at the Civic Center.

The city of East Grand Forks, on the border with North Dakota, has about 8,600 residents.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Published at Fri, 03 Jan 2020 13:59:52 +0000

Related Posts