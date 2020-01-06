EconoFact Awarded $50,000 Grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

EconoFact, a non-profit media initiative published by the Murrow Center for a Digital World at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, is pleased to announce that it was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The grant will be administered by Tufts University, and will help to expand the scope, exposure and distribution of its non-partisan economic analyses.

EconoFact has assembled a network of more than 90 economists across the United States to contribute their expertise on timely economic policy issues, ranging from education and immigration to criminal justice and climate change. EconoFact shares this expertise through written memos, videos, and its Data Point series of compelling statistics to make the information and ideas accessible to a general audience. Since its inception in January 2017, EconoFact has achieved more than one million page views, developing a strong following among researchers, academics, government analysts and the media. In this respect, EconoFact aligns with the Sloan Foundation’s mission by serving as a resource for thought leaders, as well as the wider public, who want access to informed, expert opinion without a political slant.

“Through the leadership of Professor Michael Klein, EconoFact has demonstrated how collaboration in our community can have real-world impact on important policy discussions,” said Rachel Kyte, Dean of The Fletcher School. “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand this effort thanks to the generosity of the Sloan Foundation.”

EconoFact’s contributors, several of whom have served in policy positions such as chief economists in the U.S. Treasury and Labor Departments, as well as in leading roles in academia, are not financially compensated. They choose to participate in the initiative out of a sense of civic responsibility and a desire for civic engagement.

“We founded EconoFact on the premise that there is both a need, and a desire, for quality, non-partisan resources that inform the public about the most important economic issues of our time,” said Prof. Klein, EconoFact’s Founder and Executive Editor. “We are pleased with the response to our efforts, and look forward to continuing to grow this initiative with the help of our generous supporters.”

EconoFact bridges the economic policy divide by publishing non-partisan, fact-based analyses by leading researchers across the U.S. on timely economic policy issues. The memos aim to provide context and background information for understanding the key economic debates of our time. Founded in 2017, EconoFact is published by the Edward R. Murrow Center for a Digital World at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. More information can be found at http://www.econofact.org.

The Fletcher School at Tufts University is the oldest graduate school of international affairs in the U.S., working to solve the world’s most pressing challenges through a collaborative, cross-disciplinary approach to research and education. Since 1933, The Fletcher School has prepared the world’s leaders to become innovative problem-solvers in government, business, and non-governmental organizations with strategic cross-sector networks. Through our ongoing commitment and rigorous approach to advancing world knowledge through research and scholarship, The Fletcher School at Tufts University continues to inform and build bridges to meaningful global solutions.

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is a not-for-profit, mission-driven grant making institution dedicated to improving the welfare of all through the advancement of scientific knowledge. Founded in 1934 by industrialist Alfred P. Sloan Jr., the Foundation disburses approximately $80 million in grants each year in three broad areas: direct support of research in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and economics; initiatives to increase the quality and diversity of scientific institutions; and efforts to enhance and deepen public engagement with science and scientists. The Foundation strives to be guided in all its actions by the values of the scientific enterprise: impartiality, empiricism, curiosity, rigor, and the conviction that a reasoned, systematic understanding of the forces of nature and society, when applied inventively and wisely, can lead to a better world for all. Learn more at sloan.org.

