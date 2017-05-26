Eden Prairie Man Charged With Killing Parents With Screwdriver



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Eden Prairie man with a history of mental health problems and methamphetamine addiction is accused of killing his parents with a screwdriver.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nathan Lehman was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder.

The bodies of Robert and Debra Lehman were found Thursday in their Eden Prairie home. The criminal complaint says Lehman was arrested in Buffalo, with bloody clothes in the trunk of his car.

According to the complaint, Lehman told police he went to the house, stabbed his mother in the bathroom, then stabbed his father when he came in after his mother screamed.

Prosecutors say Lehman wasn’t following orders of his mental health caseworkers. His parents reported him missing May 8.

Lehman hasn’t made an initial court appearance and it’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

