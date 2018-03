Eden Prairie Man Missing, May Need Medical Attention





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Eden Prairie are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for more than 36 hours.

Joseph Best, 52, was last seen Tuesday at 12:20 p.m. driving a white, 2009 Honda Accord with Minnesota license 127HCN.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eden Prairie Police at 952-949-6200.

Published at Thu, 08 Mar 2018 03:01:41 +0000