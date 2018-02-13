Eden Prairie Native Nick Seeler To Make Wild Debut Tuesday



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild hit the halfway point of their five-game home stand Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.

And for one section of the seating bowl, it’ll be a night to remember. That would be the friends and family of Eden Prairie’s Nick Seeler, called up from Iowa to make his NHL debut with the Wild.

Only Sunday, Nick Seeler was in Des Moines having breakfast when he got a call that changed his life.

On Monday, practice with the Wild. Tuesday, his NHL debut.

“You know what if you don’t have nerves, I don’t know who you are,” Seeler said. “I didn’t sleep much last night and I don’t know about tonight either, so just try to get to bed early and hope for the best.”

“The reports from him down in Iowa were very good, and the team has played very good, and played very well defensively and I think he’s what we need,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Seeler grew up in Eden Prairie, won two state titles at Xcel Energy Center. How many guys get to make their NHL debut, for their hometown team, at a home game in their hometown arena?

For that, Seeler feels really lucky.

“Pure excitement. Dream come true, I mean, it’s a once in a lifetime thing, you get the first call up and I’m just glad it happened,” Seeler said. “Like I said, I’m just grateful for the opportunity, I’m going to make the best of it.”

Seeler will be the 51st Minnesotan to play in the NHL this season. That’s believed to be the most ever. He’ll be the 11th Minnesotan to make his NHL debut this season.

“I mean it’s the State of Hockey for a reason, so great fans, great atmosphere, great state, so I love it here,” Seeler said.

Now the job is to try to stay up here.

