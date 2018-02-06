Elton John Adds Another Minneapolis Date To Farewell Tour



(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Due to overwhelming demand, Elton John has added another night in Minneapolis to his farewell concert tour.

The Rocket Man is now slated to play Target Center on Feb. 22, 2019, the venue announced Tuesday. He is also scheduled to play Target Center the night before.

Tickets for what could likely be the 70-year-old musician’s final shows in the Twin Cities go on sale to the general public on Feb. 16. Prices range from $60 to $250.

Pre-sale and VIP tickets are available through Ticketmaster. For more information, click here.

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour kicks off later this year. According to a press release, the three-year retirement tour will return to North America multiple times before the “Tiny Dancer” singer calls it quits.

