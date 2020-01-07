Employee Fired After Tweeting Criticism Of Company’s Gift

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — An employee of a Minnesota company has been fired after tweeting criticism of the firm’s holiday gift to its workers.

A branch manager for Fastenal in Canada was fired just before New Year’s Day after he posted a tweet chiding the company about its gift choice of barbecue sauce and a wooden grill scraper.

Fastenal says the tweet violated the company’s policy on social media posts.

Hussien Mehaidli’s supervisors contacted the company’s human resources department which recommended termination. CEO Dan Florness says the firing may have been an overreaction but that he was not going to second guess the decision of Mehaidli’s supervisors.

