Every Dollar Donated To The Salvation Army Will Be Doubled For 4 Days

The Twin Cities Salvation Army says that every dollar donated from Friday through Dec. 24 will be doubled — as part of the organization’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

The pledge extends to red kettle donations, with the money being matched up to $1 million.

People can donate online, by calling 651 – 746 – 3494, or at the red kettles in storefronts and on street corners.