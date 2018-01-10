Expect A Slow Commute Thursday, Up To 4 Inches In The Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following days of melting and near spring-like temperatures, winter weather looks to return Wednesday night, with a storm system that’ll bring a sheer drop in temperatures and send many Minnesotans looking for their shovels and snowblowers.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state for Wednesday night through Thursday. While parts of central Minnesota only look to see 1 to 2 inches of snow, areas of northern Minnesota and southern Minnesota could see 4 to 7 inches accumulate.

In the Twin Cities, 1 to 5 inches of snow are possible, with higher totals likely stacking up in the southeast metro.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for northwestern Minnesota, as weather officials expect blowing snow, wind gusts up to 40 mph and slippery road conditions Wednesday night.

Still looking at 4 to 7 inches from south central MN to west central/northern WI through Thursday. #mnwx#wiwxpic.twitter.com/oGubY59WTP — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 10, 2018

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storm system looks to slam into the state in two bands.

The first will hit northern Minnesota Wednesday night and the second will sweep through southern Minnesota early Thursday morning and linger into the afternoon.

The timing of the storm will likely be an issue for metro drivers, as snow will be falling during the morning commute. Expect a slow and slippery ride into the office.

The heaviest snow looks to fall southeast of the metro, in a line stretching from Albert Lea through Red Wing and into western Wisconsin. Communities in the line could see up to 7 inches of snow.

With the storm will come a significant drop in temperatures.

While afternoon highs Wednesday will be above 40 degrees in many parts of Minnesota, the mercury will plunge overnight. By Thursday afternoon, highs look to only be in the single digits.

The arctic cold looks to stick around for the weekend and the early part of next week. Expect single-digit highs and subzero lows.

Enjoy the mild temperatures today, it will be turning MUCH COLDER late tonight into the weekend. #mnwx#wiwxpic.twitter.com/IpBa4xPD9T — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 10, 2018

