Extreme Snowmobilers Attending 2020 Snocross National At Canterbury Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rollie Carlson is one of the thousands of people who headed out to Canterbury Park to watch the annual Snocross Racing.

His 9-year-old grandson is racing. “Snowmobiles have been a big thing in our family for 50 years,” Carlson said.

For Carlson and his grandson, it’s a great way to spend a day.

“It’s good to see the kids involved in a sport like this. It teaches them respect, and how to be competitive, but do it in the right way,” explained Carlson.

And the weather cooperated. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s were perfect. “It’s been great. We would be outdoors no matter what it was,” Carlson said.

Carl Schubitzke is the President of ISOC, that put on the event.

In order to have so much snow, they make it at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. It takes about three million gallons of water, and they have to start months before the actual event.

“We started off a very good winter, what I mean for a good winter for us, a lot of snow and cold weather,” Schubitzke explained. “So we were actually ahead of schedule, but then the last couple weeks we had a warm spell, even some rain, so we had to come back this week to make more snow just to make sure we are good for the weekend.”

Snocross runs Friday through Sunday, and Canterbury Park expects 6 to 10 thousand people each day.