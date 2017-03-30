Fairview To Stop Serving Sugary Drinks In Cafeterias, Vending Machines



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Don’t expect to find pop or other sugar-sweetened drinks at some Twin Cities hospitals and clinics in the near future.

Fairview Health Services announced Thursday that it will stop selling sugary beverages in all its hospitals, clinics and pharmacies beginning April 3.

“Obesity and chronic disease are two of the top health issues in our communities,” Fairview chief human resources officer Carolyn Jacobson said. “The removal of sugar-sweetened beverages is part of our community health strategy.”

The change in menu will apply to all Fairview cafeterias, vending machines and retail spaces. Replacing the sweet drinks will be healthier options.

To be clear, Fairview isn’t banning sugary drinks, just not selling them. Guests can still bring them into its facilities.

Dr. Jeremy Peterson, of Fairview Northland Medical Center, says the move only makes sense for a health care provider.

“We should not be promoting health in one part of the facility and then profiting from offering poor health choices in another part,” he said, in a news release.

The Minneapolis-based nonprofit is rolling out the initiative, branded Rethink Your Drink, in partnership with the city of Minneapolis and other local health agencies.

Last year, Fairview won an award for taking fried food off its cafeteria menus and displaying only healthy food options near cash registers.

