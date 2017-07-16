Families Of Missing People Seek Closure At St. Paul DNA Collection



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families of the missing are trying to seek closure for their loved ones.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension held a DNA collection opportunity for nine people who are missing a family member. People had the opportunity to provide a DNA sample to be compared with people in the national missing persons database.

Annie Montgomery and Percy McGee are the mother and brother of Shirley McGee, who went missing in Chicago in 1973.

Diane McCarthy is the sister of Mary Louise Ronning, who went missing from Minneapolis in 1979.

The BCA says there are 100 unidentified remains in Minnesota, 550 people missing at any time in the state and about 11,000 people reported missing every single year.

The BCA believes remains from five unknown people exhumed last year in Minnesota have a strong chance of being identified through their DNA profiles. But, they need families with missing loved ones to come forward to find a match.

There will be more collection opportunities this month across the state.

