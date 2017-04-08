Family Of Woman Who Went Missing In 1993 Hold ‘Spiritual Release’ Ceremony



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have not given up on solving a missing persons case from about 25 years ago.

Hang Lee disappeared from her home on a cold winter night in 1993 at the age of 17. She was last seen getting into a car with a friend and several passengers.

Lee’s family held a “spiritual release” ceremony Saturday to come to terms with her likely death. Despite this, they still want to know what happened to her.

“There is a person of interest. There always has been a person of interest,” said St. Paul Police Officer Benny Williams. “The more information that comes through, the more we’ll be able to clarify that. At this point right now, we’re still following leads.”

Anyone with information about Hang Lee is asked to call St. Paul Police.

