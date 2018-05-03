Farmers Market Back On Nicollet Mall



(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in years, Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis has its farmers market.

The market was moved off of Nicollet for three years during construction and utility work.

While Nicollet Mall was closed, the the Downtown Farmers Market moved to Hennepin County Government Center. That did so well, they’re going to keep it as well; it will be set up on Tuesdays.

That farmers market is located at 300 South 6th Street.

The Nicollet Mall farmers market goes from 6th to 8th Street along the mall, and is open Thursdays from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. The farmers market will happen weekly from now through October.