Fatal Car Crash In Central MN Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a car crash on Highway 169 just south of 313th Avenue on Friday evening.

The man swerved his Toyota Land Cruiser to the right to avoid hitting another vehicle.

When it swerved, it left the roadway and rolled multiple times, according to a police report.

The driver’s name has not been released at this time.