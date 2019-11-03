Fatal Crash Takes One Life In Chisago County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to Chisago County law enforcement, a 63-year old Moose Lake man was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 last Friday.

A Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it rear ended Joffre Kolosky’s Buick, causing the Buick to leave the road and roll, killing Kolosky.

Law enforcement says the Toyota left the scene of the accident, but it was located shortly after.

The driver of the Toyota was not harmed in the collision.

According to a jailhouse roster, the driver of the Toyota is being held on five charges, including driving under the influence, driving after revocation and possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

WCCO does not identify suspects until after they have been formally charged.