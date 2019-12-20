Fatal Snowmobile Crashes Are On The Rise, DNR Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Department of Natural Resources says that fatal crashes involving snowmobiles have been on the rise in Minnesota over the last few years, and are warning drivers to exercise caution.

So far this winter, the DNR says three riders have died, and there have been “other close calls,” such as snowmobiles going through thin ice. They also cited an incident of a person being struck while walking on the ice.

“We want people enjoying the Minnesota winter, but we want them to do it safely,” Bruce Lawrence, with the DNR enforcement division, said. “Passing along your passion for the outdoors is one of the greatest gifts you can give another person. By modeling safe behavior, you can ensure that passion lives on in youngsters and new snowmobile riders.”

The DNR reported that last winter, 10 riders died in snowmobile crashes, compared to five the year before and three two years before that.

The DNR offered these five safety tips for drivers to keep in mind as they hit the snowy byways: