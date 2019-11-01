Final Injury Report: Vikings’ Thielen & Chiefs’ Mahomes Listed As ‘Questionable’

— The Minnesota Vikings released its final injury report Friday , and wide receiver Adam Thielen is officially listed as “questionable”.

The star receiver injured his hamstring while making a touchdown grab in the team’s game against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago. He sat out of a Thursday night matchup against the Washington Redskins the following week.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said there is a “good chance” that Thielen will be on the field.

Also in the injury report are defensive tackles Linval Joseph (knee) and Shamar Stephen (knee), who were not given designations. They are expected to play and have been full participants in practice this week.

It’s unclear if the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who injured his kneecap, will be playing in the game. He’s listed as questionable.

The Chiefs will also be without starting offensive lineman tackle Eric Fisher and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Starting defensive end Alex Okafor will also be out.