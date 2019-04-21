Firefighters Rescue 2 Men From River Bluff In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters rescued two men who fell about 50 yards down a river bluff in Minneapolis.

It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning, near the 2800 block of West River Park Way.

Officials say one man was unconscious and appeared to have significant injuries as they pulled him to safety.

Paramedics took both men to the hospital.

Fire officials didn’t say what caused the men to fall.