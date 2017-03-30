Former H.S. Principal In Court On Child Porn Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former high school principal charged with possessing child pornography is expected back in court Thursday.

Tim Dorway, 44, was the principal of Chanhassen High School. He was charged in December with seven counts of possessing child pornography in connection with the case, which dates back as many as 10 years.

Court documents show that Dorway’s computer contained 11 videos featuring girls between the ages of 11 and 13.

Prosecutors said he admitted to watching those types of videos for 10 years.

Dorway is charged with 17 felony counts of possession of porn involving a minor.

Dorway had been the principal of Chanhassen High School since 2010. He was previously the principal at Rochester Mayo from 2006-2010, and Owatonna from 2002-2005.

