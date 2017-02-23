Former MN Supreme Court Chief Tapped As Interim MSFA Chair



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One week after embattled U.S. Bank Stadium chair Michele Kelm-Helgen resigned from her position, Gov. Mark Dayton has named her replacement.

Kelm-Helgen’s resignation came after controversy arose over the use of luxury suites at the facility.

A scathing report from the Minnesota legislative auditor this month found that Kelm-Helgen and members of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority acted unethically, but not illegally, by distributing free tickets in stadium luxury suites to political friends and family members.

Executive director Ted Mondale also resigned from his position on the same day as Kelm-Helgen.

On Thursday, Dayton named former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz as the interim chair for the MSFA. She will begin work on March 8 .

Blatz was the first woman in state history to serve as chief justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

