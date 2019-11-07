Former One Direction Member Niall Horan Coming To The Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former member of the boy band One Direction is coming to the Twin Cities in the spring.

Niall Horan is bringing his Nice To Meet Ya tour to the Xcel Energy Center on May 11, the venue announced late Wednesday night.

With Horan will be special guests Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.