Former Principal Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a former principal in northern Minnesota is accused of possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Warren Anderson, of St. Vincent, is charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn, court documents filed last week in Kittson County show. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were alerted in March that an IP address belonging to Anderson was possibly downloading child porn on the peer-to-peer platform Freenet.

While investigators executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home,

the 55-year-old told them he’d been downloading child porn for several years.

Around 3,000 images and videos of child pornography were found in Anderson’s possession. Most showed prepubescent girls engaging in sex acts.

Anderson told investigators he knew downloading child porn was wrong, adding that “otherwise I am a goodie goodie,” the complaint states.

He also told investigators that he was recently fired from his job as a principal and teacher at a private Christian school in St. Vincent.

