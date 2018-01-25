Former Viking Chris Doleman Having Surgery For Brain Tumor
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former fan favorite of the Minnesota Vikings is undergoing surgery on Thursday to remove a brain tumor.
Vikings officials say former defensive end Chris Doleman is having the procedure done. Doleman turned 56 years old last October and was a first-round pick of the Vikings in the 1985 NFL Draft. He played his first eight seasons in Minnesota before playing in Atlanta and San Francisco. He returned to Minnesota for his final season in 1999.
Doleman finished his career with 150.5 sacks, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.
Doleman was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All Pro three times. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Published at Thu, 25 Jan 2018 17:22:53 +0000