Former Viking Chris Doleman Having Surgery For Brain Tumor



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former fan favorite of the Minnesota Vikings is undergoing surgery on Thursday to remove a brain tumor.

Vikings officials say former defensive end Chris Doleman is having the procedure done. Doleman turned 56 years old last October and was a first-round pick of the Vikings in the 1985 NFL Draft. He played his first eight seasons in Minnesota before playing in Atlanta and San Francisco. He returned to Minnesota for his final season in 1999.

The entire Vikings family is thinking of Chris Doleman and wishing him the best as he undergoes surgery. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 25, 2018

Please say a prayer for Chris Doleman, he’s has surgery today to remove a brain tumor. A great teammate and friend for the 7 yrs we played together. An awesome person. Thinking about you buddy. God bless pic.twitter.com/l6RC2PHquQ — Keith Millard (@keithjmillard75) January 24, 2018

Doleman finished his career with 150.5 sacks, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.

Doleman was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All Pro three times. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

