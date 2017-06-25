Franken: GOP Health Care Bill Will Cut Funding ‘For People Who Need It The Most’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Senator Al Franken is speaking out about the Republican efforts in the Senate to repeal and replace Obamacare — and its impact on people in Minnesota.

“It will cut over $800 billion in Medicaid funding for people who need it the most. It will give huge tax cuts to people who need it the least,” Franken said.

The senator held a community meeting in Burnsville Saturday afternoon.

At least 50 of the 52 GOP Senators need to vote for the bill to pass.

Five have said they’re not ready to support the plan.

Published at Sun, 25 Jun 2017 02:28:21 +0000