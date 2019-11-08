Funeral Services To Be Held Friday For Patric Vitek

A family and a community will say goodbye Friday to a boy who was hit and killed riding his bike to school.

Funeral services will be held in Eagan for Patric Vitek.

RELATED: Hundreds In Eagan Hockey Community Remember Patric Vitek

The boy was biking to Dakota Hills Middle School last Friday when a car hit him on Diffley Road.

It was his 13th birthday. He died at the hospital.

The driver did stop and the investigation is ongoing.

Patric was also a youth hockey player, and that community has been paying their respects, too.

Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church.