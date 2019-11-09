Home
Gabriel, The Dog Found Emaciated On Wis. Highway, Safely Doubles His Weight

Gabriel, The Dog Found Emaciated On Wis. Highway, Safely Doubles His Weight

News

Gabriel, The Dog Found Emaciated On Wis. Highway, Safely Doubles His Weight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are more positive developments in the case of a dog found starving and abandoned along a western Wisconsin highway.

The Dunn County Humane Society says Gabriel has now gained 18 pounds since a deputy found him near Menomonie last week.

Gabriel (credit: CBS)

READ MORE: ‘He’s A Fighter’: Severely Malnourished, Emaciated Dog Making Miracle Recovery In Dunn County

Gabriel was only about 23 pounds when he arrived, which is less than half of what a dog his size should weigh.

Shelter workers say it’s the worst case of animal abuse they’ve ever seen. Deputies are searching for who’s to blame.

It will be a few months before Gabriel is healthy enough to be adopted, but there are plenty of other animals waiting to find a home. Here is more information on adoption, and how to donate to help Gabriel’s recovery.

Published at Sat, 09 Nov 2019 03:09:27 +0000

Related Posts