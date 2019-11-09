Gabriel, The Dog Found Emaciated On Wis. Highway, Safely Doubles His Weight

— There are more positive developments in the case of a dog found starving and abandoned along a western Wisconsin highway.

The Dunn County Humane Society says Gabriel has now gained 18 pounds since a deputy found him near Menomonie last week.

Gabriel was only about 23 pounds when he arrived, which is less than half of what a dog his size should weigh.

Shelter workers say it’s the worst case of animal abuse they’ve ever seen. Deputies are searching for who’s to blame.

It will be a few months before Gabriel is healthy enough to be adopted, but there are plenty of other animals waiting to find a home. Here is more information on adoption, and how to donate to help Gabriel’s recovery.