Gabriel, The Dog Found Emaciated On Wis. Highway, Safely Doubles His Weight
The Dunn County Humane Society says Gabriel has now gained 18 pounds since a deputy found him near Menomonie last week.
Gabriel was only about 23 pounds when he arrived, which is less than half of what a dog his size should weigh.
Shelter workers say it’s the worst case of animal abuse they’ve ever seen. Deputies are searching for who’s to blame.
It will be a few months before Gabriel is healthy enough to be adopted, but there are plenty of other animals waiting to find a home. Here is more information on adoption, and how to donate to help Gabriel’s recovery.
Published at Sat, 09 Nov 2019 03:09:27 +0000