Gas Leak Shuts Down Light Rail In Downtown Minneapolis



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit officials say the Green and Blue Light Rail lines were shut down in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Metro Transit says the disruption is happening between Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium. Replacement buses are being brought into transport light rail users. Customers can board Route 3 buses while crews work to fix the gas leak.

Crews will be working feverishly to get LRT service back online with Super Bowl festivities ongoing in downtown Minneapolis.

It’s not known how long the disruption will last.

Published at Wed, 31 Jan 2018 19:53:20 +0000