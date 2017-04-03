Get Movin’ Monday: The Best Deals For April



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend we turned the calendar page to April, a great month for spring cleaning. Just like you, retailers are doing a little cleaning of their own, clearing their shelves for new product. Nancy Ngo from the Pioneer Press brings us this month’s smartest bargains.

Cleaning Supplies

Spring cleaning is a major theme for retailers this time of the year. Vacuum cleaners, especially, are a great buy in April. Not only are shops offering specials on spring cleaning supplies in general, but new vacuum models tend to come out in June. As a result, old models are being cleared out at deeply discounted prices. Couple those two factors, and you can maximize on deals on vacuums. We checked in with stores and found Sears will be offering $70 off a select Kenmore vacuum regularly priced at $230 through April 8. At Herberger’s, select Dirt Devil and Shark vacuums will be discounted by as much as 65 percent from April 4-10.

Tennis Shoes

With the weather getting warmer, runners are gearing up to hit the pavement even more. Retailers have taken note, and are encouraging those who want to amp up their health and fitness routines to update their workout wear while they’re at it. Specials on sneakers are especially widely advertised in April. If history repeats itself, you’ll see deals such as free shipping with places that don’t typically offer it. In some of the best scenarios, stores might offer discounts as steep as 40 to 50 percent.

Jewelry

Now that the holidays and Valentine’s Day are wrapped up, the big jewelry gift giving months are behind us. So in order to get shoppers through the door, retailers drop prices at some of the deepest discounts you’ll see all year-round. We’re talking by as much as 65 to 75 percent off fine jewelry. Keep in mind that Mother’s Day will be just around the corner before you know it, so it might be a great way to get a head start while getting a great deal at the same time. Don’t wait for later in the spring. Come May, prices will start climb up in anticipation of Mother’s Day shopping.

Cookware

Wedding and graduation season is upon us, and retailers want you to shop bridal showers, wedding registries and graduation gifts with them. If you’re going to hone in on any gift item, let it be cookware and kitchen accessories, which can be found discounted by as much as 60 percent off. If not for the wedding or graduation coming up, think Mother’s Day or stocking up on that cookware set you’ve had your eye on.

Vacations

Spring breaks are wrapping up and April isn’t as popular of a travel month, so prices will start to drop as an incentive to book. Deals tend to extend through the summer. So even if you’re not planning on a trip in the spring, book flights and hotels for that summer trip you’re planning for June, July or August even. When talking travel deals, cruises tend to be the best vacation deals out there during the month of April.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 10:00:09 +0000