Girl, 4, Dies From Injuries In Nebraska Crash Involving Minnesotans

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — A 4-year-old child died Wednesday from injuries she received in a Dec. 15 crash on Interstate 80 near Lincoln that left three other young passengers dead, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday.

The patrol said Alexis Pascual Bernabe died Wednesday at an Omaha hospital.

She was hurt in the crash near Greenwood, about 20 miles northeast of Lincoln, that occurred when the driver of an eastbound sport utility vehicle lost control amid slick conditions. The SUV struck another eastbound vehicle before veering into the median, rolling and entering the westbound lanes, where it was hit by a car.

Two SUV passengers — Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael, 15 — were pronounced dead at the crash site. Heidy Diaz, 10, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she died, the patrol said.

All of those killed were from Lincoln.

The SUV driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and a front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, were taken to an Omaha hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Six people in the car were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. They are from Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)