Globe University, MN School Of Business Begin Closures



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota School of Business and Globe College released their transitional plans on Wednesday as campuses begin their preparation or closure.

Officials said Globe University will shut down its South Dakota and Wisconsin campuses as of Dec. 31. Campus administration will be transferred to Broadview University for teach-out purposes. Students at those campuses have the option to complete their program at those locations or online through an agreement approved with Broadview University, based out of Utah.

The Minnesota School of Business will continue operations at each campus through the end of January to help students with transcripts and facilitate meetings with other schools willing to accept credits from Globe University and the School of Business.

Nursing students can continue their program through the teach-out agreement with Concordia-St. Paul. They will take over the program, employees included, on Jan. 1, 2017.

Minnesota students can continue their study through online classes from the Minnesota School of Business in Blaine as well as graduate students from the Minneapolis campus who don’t need federal funding. Students who can complete their program by the winter or spring 2017 quarters are eligible.

Published at Wed, 21 Dec 2016 17:17:45 +0000