Good Question: How Are Seedless Watermelons Grown?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)According to the Watermelon Board and the Michigan State University Extension, watermelon breeders cross two different types of watermelon plants.

They take the standard watermelon with 22 chromosomes and add in some chemicals to make a watermelon with double the chromosomes.

Then they cross the flowers and the pollen of those two and that makes a fruit with a seed with 33 chromosomes. It is that seed that produces the seedless watermelon.

Published at Sat, 01 Jul 2017 03:39:53 +0000

