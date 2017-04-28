Good Question: How Much Caffeine Is in Our Drinks?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new review of the health literature surrounding caffeine finds 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is not going to hurt you.

To put that number into perspective, that is two medium coffees, eight cans of Coke or 40 cups of hot chocolate.

So, how much caffeine is in our drinks?

The American takes in less than 300 milligrams a day, but probably doesn’t know the exact amount. Here’s the breakdown:

5-Hour Energy — 200mg

12oz Starbucks Dark roast — 180mg

8oz. Red Bull — 80mg

Tazo Awake Tea — 61mg

12oz. Diet Mountain Dew — 54mg

12oz. Diet Coke — 46mg

12oz. Pepsi — 38 mg

Awake Peachy green tea — 31-45mg

12oz. Caribou hot chocolate — 20mg

Coffee has a large range when it comes to caffeine, so the Starbucks Dark Roast was used as an average. Light roast coffee generally has more caffeine than dark roast.

There is a new coffee on market called “Death Wish,” which is advertised as the world’s strongest coffee.

At 702 milligrams of caffeine for a 12-ounce cup, that’s almost twice the recommended daily amount.



Published at Fri, 28 Apr 2017 03:49:23 +0000