Good Question: How Often Should We Snack?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s something almost everyone does every day without even thinking — snack. According to Mintel, 95 percent of people snack once during the day and half of us do it two or three times.

But, how often should we snack? Good Question.

“It all depends on the person – your activity level, your metabolism and what are your weight loss or weight gain goals,” says Liz Zaremba, a registered dietitian with University of Minnesota Health.

Studies have shown people are snacking more now than in the past. Not only are people eating more snacks, they’re often replacing full meals with them. According to Jill Schlesinger with CBS News, snacks were 20 percent of Kellogg’s business in 2000. By 2016, snacks made up 50 percent of the business.

“If you are getting really, really hungry, low energy and you know you’re not going to be eating for a couple hours, have a snack,” says Zaremba.

Zaremba says snacking can help people who want to gain weight. Healthy snacking can also help people lose weight by preventing them from splurging later in the day. Cutting out snacks as a way to cut calories might also benefit people trying to lose weight.

According to Nielsen, three-quarters of people say they snack to satisfy their hunger cravings. People also report snacking to take a break or just pass time.

For people who want a healthy snack, Zaremba recommends something with carbohydrates (satisfy a person right away) and fats (that will stick with a person longer). She also suggests people use snacks as a way to increase a their daily intake of fruits and vegetables.

So is it ultimately calories in, calories out?

“Yes, it’s all about the net balance of energy,” says Zaremba. “It really doesn’t matter when you eat it, as long as the total balance of the day is zero or, if you’re trying to gain weight, it’s a positive balance or, if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s a negative.”

Published at Tue, 24 Jan 2017 04:22:42 +0000