Good Question: How Often Should You Wash Your Car?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is that time of year when Minnesota cars take on a shade of white-ish gray.

The salt on the roads ends up on cars, and ultimately on jackets, gloves and clothes.

So, how often should you wash your car?

“I wash my car every couple of weeks,” said Joe Rannow, production managers at LaMettry’s Collision and Glass in Bloomington.

He says when people do not wash their cars, salt can get into the cracks of the paint — and that can cause rust.

Rannow says rust is something that can be repaired, but he does not recommend it.

He instead recommends weekly washes when the roads are salty and fewer ones during the summer. Even if the car does not look dirty, the salt can get up in the wheel well and undercarriage of the car. That can cause some damage over the long run.

Drivers do not have to get an expensive wash — a hose in a person’s driveway will do the trick.

“As we say here, you can give your car a bath,” Rannow said.

Published at Wed, 28 Dec 2016 04:44:29 +0000