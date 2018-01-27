Good Question: What Do Halftime Show Stars Get Paid?





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know from YouTube that Justin Timberlake and crew are already prepping for the big game.

So you’d have to imagine P!nk is getting her pipes ready too to belt out the National Anthem.

So that has Orland from Plymouth wanting to know: How much are those two getting paid?

The short answer on this one? Zero. Zip. Nothing.

The NFL doesn’t pay the artist to appear at the Super Bowl, but it does cover the cost of the performance. So it make sure that the sound technicians, choreographers, stage crew and truck drivers are all paid at union scale.

The NFL told WCCO, “The Super Bowl provides an unparalleled stage to reach millions of people around the world.”

They’re right. Last year, 117.5 million people watched Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry’s 2015 show holds the record: 120.7 million.

It’s good to know that Left Shark did get paid for that performance.

Now, whether or not a Super Bowl performance boost the sales of the artist, that depends.

Billboard looked at this, and they found the Super Bowl was huge for Bruno Mars’ music sales in 2014, but minimal for Beyoncé in 2013. Maybe that’s because everyone already has her music.

So there’s a very good bet Justin Timberlake’s crew is well aware of that. His new album is scheduled to be released two days before the big game.

