Good Questions: Elevator Buttons; Recall Money; Dimples

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Andrew from Woodbury asked: Do the close buttons on elevators work?

According to Jodi Hynes, communications manager for Otis Americas, the functionality of the button is decided by the customer or any special modes required by the customer or building code. She says some jurisdictions also have access regulations that restrict the use of the buttons to immediately close the doors.

City of St. Paul spokesman Robert Humphrey estimates about half of the elevators the city inspects have the button enabled and half do not.

Airbag maker Takata recently settled with the Department of Justice for $1 billion. That had Barb from Rochester, Robert from Plymouth and Bonnie from Faribault wanting to know: Where does that money go?

According to the Department of Justice, $850 million will compensate the auto manufacturers for the massive recall, $125 million will go to victims injured by Takata airbags and $25 million is a criminal fine which will go into the U.S. Treasury general fund.

Sara from St. Paul saw a photo of Matt Brickman’s baby’s dimples and wanted to know: How are dimples made?

There is a muscle in our cheeks called zygomaticus major. According to Angela Hatfield, a plastic surgeon with Allina Health, that muscles splits in some people. When to lower part of that split attaches more to the skin than the lip, a cheek dimple is made.

