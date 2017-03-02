Gov. Dayton Undergoes Prostate Cancer Surgery At Mayo Clinic



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton underwent surgery Thursday morning for prostate cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The governor’s health became a big concern after he fainted at the State of the State address back in January. Just one day after that scary moment, Dayton announced he was battling prostate cancer.

The governor discussed treatment options at length with his doctors and chose to get surgery rather than radiation.

The surgery is expected to take several hours, and Dayton will spend the night in Rochester before heading back home to recover.

This isn’t the first time the governor has undergone surgery at Mayo Clinic. He has had both hip and back surgery there, but Thursday’s surgery to remove his prostate is perhaps the most serious.

Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, a Park Nicollet urologist not involved with Dayton’s surgery, said that recovery from this type of procedure is different for everyone.

The governor’s staff says that Dayton will be in constant contact with Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and his senior staff while he is in the hospital, but there will be no temporary transfer of power while the governor is undergoing surgery.

Dayton is expected to return to work Monday.

