Gov. Walker Says He’s Fine With Changes To Foxconn Package



MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he is fine with two changes Republicans made to the $3 billion Foxconn Technology Group incentive package before passing it.

Walker told reporters Wednesday on a conference call that the changes made were “good” and he looks forward to signing the bill. It passed the Senate 20-13 and the Assembly was slated to approve it on Thursday.

One change made by the Senate would give the Wisconsin Supreme Court the option to accept appeals of certain circuit court rulings affecting Foxconn. A previous version of the bill sent all appeals directly to the Supreme Court, skipping the state appeals court.

The other change makes clear that Walker’s administration will set minimum job-creation requirements for Foxconn in the contract. It could get up to $1.35 billion in cash payments for creating 13,000 jobs.

Published at Wed, 13 Sep 2017 14:34:51 +0000