Grand Rapids Shooting Leaves Father Dead, 8-Year-Old Son Wounded



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and his young son wounded.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, dispatch received a call on Thursday afternoon about a medical emergency on the 1300 block of 4th Street Southeast. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the 29-year-old homeowner dead and his 8-year-old son in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man’s mother discovered the scene when she went over to check on them and called 911. A helicopter took the boy to a hospital in Duluth.

The Grand Rapids Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating. Investigators say they don’t believe there is a danger to the public.

Published at Fri, 31 Mar 2017 04:06:45 +0000