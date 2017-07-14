Greenway Hopes To Climb Aboard Wild Train



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild are holding their annual end of summer session prospects game Thursday night.

One of the prospects under the microscope is Jordan Greenway. They hope for big things from this young man.

The first thing you notice is that Greenway is big. At 6-feet-5-inches tall, he covers some space.

“My game down low, it’s like really beneficial because you don’t find too many guys my height, so it’s easier for me to get to the dirty areas,” Greenway said.

So he comes to Minnesota this summer to make an impression, and to try and send a message that he’s heading in the right direction.

“You know what? He’s a lot more skilled than I thought,” said Wild Head Coach Bruce Boudreau. “Last year, it was my first year, and I was sort of just all over the place. This year, you’re looking at him. He can makes plays, he’s smart.”

That’s part of what Greenway knows. He will return to Boston University next season, continuing his education on and off the ice.

“Just keep learning,” Greenway said. “This is my third year, so the past two years they’ve helped me out a ton. So I just try to come here, you know, try to absorb everything.”

What Greenway understands is the Wild is becoming a force in the NHL, and there’s a buzz about them. And with that comes a great desire to be a part of it.

That’s why the carrot-dangling is so big — because he believes in big things for this franchise.

“This next year, or a couple years down the road, I think they’re definitely going to get a lot further, and kind of contend for a Stanley Cup,” Greenway said. “Hopefully I can be a part of that.”

