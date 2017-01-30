Griffen Leads Vikings Pro Bowlers With 8 Tackles, 3 Sacks



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFC may not have won Sunday’s Pro Bowl, but the Minnesota Vikings players who were there made their impact on the game.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen had three of the NFC’s seven sacks in the game. Griffen finished the season with 48 tackles for the Vikings, including eight sacks.

The Vikings had six players in total at the Pro Bowl. Along with Griffen, Anthony Barr filled in for Vic Beasley Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons, who is in the Super Bowl. Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes, Cordarrelle Patterson and Linval Joseph also represented the Vikings.

All six earned $30,000 after the NFC lost 20-13 to the AFC, whose players earned $61,000.

Griffen finished the game with eight tackles, while Smith had five. Rhodes also had a pass break-up. Patterson had one catch for one yard. Joseph and Barr each had two tackles.

